The Cowboys have officially ruled out Dalton (concussion) ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as Dalton was originally deemed doubtful for the contest and held out of practice all week. As a result, rookie seventh-round pick, Ben DiNucci, is expected to make his first career NFL start. The veteran quarterback will continue to focus on his recovery and look to make his way out of concussion protocol for the Cowboy's Week 9 contest against the Steelers.