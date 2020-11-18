Updating a previous report, Dalton (concussion) wasn't activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, but the quarterback remains on track to return to action in the Cowboys' Week 11 game at Minnesota, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dalton was ruled out ahead of the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Eagles while recovering from a concussion before he was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 3 after contracting the coronavirus. The quarterback has since cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, and he's believed to be fully recovered from COVID-19 after being asymptomatic following his positive test. That said, Dalton's continued presence on the list suggests he still has to pass a few more phases of the NFLs COVID-19 protocol, though it shouldn't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has yet to name a Week 11 starter, but Dalton is expected to get the nod over Garrett Gilbert if he gains clearance to practice within the next few days.