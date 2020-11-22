Dalton is expected to start Sunday's game against the Vikings after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 earlier this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy never officially named a Week 11 starter, but Dalton should take back the reins of the Dallas offense from Garrett Gilbert now that he's made a full recovery from the coronavirus in addition to clearing the NFL's concussion protocol. The veteran signal-caller was a full participant in practice throughout the week, clearing up any concern about his readiness for game action. While Dalton will have his full complement of skill-position players available Sunday, he'll have to continuing making do with a patchwork offensive line that has three starters on injured reserve (left tackles Tyron Smith, right tackle La'el Collins and center Tyler Biadasz).