Dalton (concussion/illness) practiced fully Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With that, the QB is on track to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings. With regard to Dalton starting that game, coach Mike McCarthy noted Monday that Dalton "looked good today. We'll take it one day at a time," Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Dalton last suited up in Week 7.
