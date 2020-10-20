Dalton completed 34 of 54 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Cowboys' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night. He also gained four yards on two rushes.

Dalton's serviceable final line belies the fits and starts that defined the Cowboys offense the majority of the night, although not all the blame can fairly be laid at the feet of the veteran quarterback. Ezekiel Elliott's two fumbles certainly didn't help the cause, but Dalton also lacked arm strength and accuracy on a fair amount of throws throughout the contest. He also took three sacks and got hit eight times overall, with the significant difference between his mobility and that of Dak Prescott's visibly evident on many plays. Even the 18-play, 75-yard drive that Dalton was able to spearhead in the fourth quarter was nowhere near as impressive as those figures might imply, although he did at least manage to cap it with his only touchdown pass of the night, which went to Amari Cooper. Dalton will hope to work out the kinks during another full week of practice reps ahead of a Week 7 road divisional battle versus the Washington Football Team.