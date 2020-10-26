Dalton is in the concussion protocol Monday and could be in danger of missing Week 8, Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Dalton suffered the first concussion of his NFL career due to a brutal hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic in the third quarter Sunday. Ben DiNucci struggled to move the offense in place of Dalton, ultimately completing two of three pass attempts for 39 yards while taking three sacks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Cowboys aren't expected to sign another quarterback to the roster, so if Dalton is unable to fully clear the concussion protocol in time, it could come down to DiNucci or Garrett Gilbert to start Sunday against Philadelphia's stout defensive front.