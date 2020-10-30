Coach Mike McCarthy said Dalton (concussion) needs to practice Saturday to have a chance of playing against the Eagles on Sunday, and "as of now, he's not scheduled to practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran quarterback remains in the concussion protocol and is an unlikely bet to be available for the Week 8 divisional matchup. Assuming Dalton's outlook remains unchanged, rookie seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci is expected to receive the first start of his career for the Cowboys.