Dalton completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.

Dalton completed just 57 percent of his passes as he struggled to connect with some of his top targets. He did avoid turning the ball over for the second straight game, however, while completing touchdown passes to Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz. Dalton now has a 10:3 TD:INT over the last five games and has led the Cowboys to three wins in that stretch to climb back into the NFC East playoff picture. He'll look to build on his solid recent play next Sunday against the Eagles.