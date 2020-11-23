Dalton completed 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Vikings.

All three TD passes went for six yards or less, as the Dallas offense rode Ezekiel Elliott and the running game between the 20s before Dalton finished the job in the red zone. It was an impressive return to action for the veteran QB, who'd missed the last two games due to a concussion and a COVID-19 diagnosis, and Dalton will get a chance for some revenge against the defense that knocked him out of action in Week 7 when Dallas faces Washington on Thanksgiving in an unlikely battle for the NFC East lead.