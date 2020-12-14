Dalton completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 14 against the Bengals.

Dalton returned to Cincinnati to face his former team and took advantage of a mistake-prone performance by the Bengals. He tallied multiple touchdowns for the third time in his last four starts, connecting with Amari Cooper and Tony Pollard for 11 and seven-yard touchdown tosses, respectively. After the Cowboys jumped out to a multiple-score lead in the second quarter, Dalton was asked to take to the air only 23 times while the team accumulated 25 rushing attempts. Dalton may need to take to the air more in Week 15 against San Francisco.