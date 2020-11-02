Dalton hasn't cleared all the steps of the concussion protocol, but there's hope the quarterback will return Sunday against the Steelers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After Sunday's loss at Philadelphia, McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic that Dalton was improving, indicating some measure of progress through the protocol. There's an expectation that Dalton completes them in advance of Sunday's game, but recoveries from head injuries are notoriously difficult to predict. He also didn't practice last week prior to being inactive this past weekend, so getting back on the field Wednesday and beyond will give a sense of whether the veteran QB may retake the reins of the Cowboys offense Week 9.