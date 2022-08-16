Barr (undisclosed) is expected to work into practice this week, although he could be limited to individual drills, David Helman of Fox Sports reports.

The veteran linebacker has been brought along slowly since signing with the Cowboys at the beginning of the month, but coach Mike McCarthy seems pleased with Barr's progress so far as he gets up to speed. If he's able to take part in team drills this week, a brief appearance in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers isn't out of the question, but it's just as likely Barr doesn't see any game action at all for Dallas until Week 1.