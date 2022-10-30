Barr (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barr appears to have picked up a hamstring injury at some point during the first half of Sunday's contest. With the veteran sidelined, Luke Gifford should see increased usage alongside linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Micah Parsons.
