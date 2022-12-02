Barr (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Barr was limited at each practice throughout Week 13 prep and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's primetime matchup. Machota relayed that Trevon Diggs (illness), Michael Gallup (illness) and Jayron Kearse (shoulder) are all expected to play despite questionable designations, but he left Barr off that list, which suggests the veteran linebacker could be trending toward a fourth straight absence.