Barr (hamstring) will be "hard pressed" to play Thursday against the Giants, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barr suffered the injury in practice Saturday and was unable to play in Sunday's win over the Vikings. He was also a DNP in the team's estimated practice report for Monday. If Barr is unable to play on Thanksgiving, Luke Gifford will likely continue to see increased opportunities.