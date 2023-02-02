Barr recorded 58 tackles (35 solos) including one sack, with one pass defended and two fumble recoveries, over 14 regular-season games in 2022.

The 30-year-old linebacker missed three games in the middle of the season with a hamstring injury, but he didn't move the needle much when he was healthy and his season high in a game was only seven tackles, a figure he reached three times. Barr will be a free agent again this offseason, and with younger options Damone Clark and Jabril Cox pushing for snaps in Dallas, the veteran may have to head elsewhere if he wants anything more than a rotational role in 2023.