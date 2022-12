Barr (hamstring) is likely to return Sunday against the Colts, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barr has missed each of the team's last three games, but he's been able to practice in limited fashion this week. Gehlken also notes that according to head coach Mike McCarthy, Barr "looks good," so he should be able to return to his typical workload, if he is able to suit up.