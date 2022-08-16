Barr (undisclosed) passed a physical Tuesday and has been reinstated from the active/PUP list, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.comreports.

Barr signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Aug. 3 and was placed on the PUP list two days later. Whether or not Barr will be allowed to compete in Saturday's preseason contest against the Chargers is unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 30-year-old veteran was brought along slowly and sat that one out.