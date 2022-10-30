Barr (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports reports.

Barr recorded three tackles before exiting with a hamstring injury during the first half, leaving rookie Damone Clark to step in at linebacker for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. The veteran linebacker recorded 28 stops and one pass defended over the first seven games of the season, and he will have an extra bye week to recover before the Cowboys' next game against Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 13.