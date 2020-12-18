Brown (ribs) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Brown missed the past three games due to the ribs injury, but as evidenced by this news, he appears on track to return for Week 15. Brown has been a starter when healthy this season, logging 25 tackles (23 solo), one sack and a fumble recovery touchdown through seven games. Now appearing cleared from injury, it's likely he could assume a staring role, but it's unclear how much Brown is expected to play.
