Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Continues development in 2017
Brown finished the regular season with 56 tackles, 11 passes defended including two interceptions, and one sack in 16 games.
The surprise of the Cowboys' 2016 defense, Brown made nine starts in 2017 but by the end of the campaign, rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis had muscled past him on the depth chart. Brown's role next season will likely depend as much on whether Orlando Scandrick is back with the team as it does on his own offseason development, but he profiles best in nickel and dime packages rather than as an every-snap starter.
