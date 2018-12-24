Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Could return Week 17
Brown missed Sunday's win over the BUccaneers due to back spasms, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jason Garrett indicated Monday that Brown avoided any structural damage to his back and is looking to return to practice this week. The issue cropped up last week as the 25-year-old started as a full practice participant and was unable to practice by the end of the week. Brown's status should receive additional clarity once the Cowboys resume practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Inactive Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Notches second sack•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Grabs first interception•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Continues development in 2017•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Makes pick despite limited snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...