Brown missed Sunday's win over the BUccaneers due to back spasms, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Coach Jason Garrett indicated Monday that Brown avoided any structural damage to his back and is looking to return to practice this week. The issue cropped up last week as the 25-year-old started as a full practice participant and was unable to practice by the end of the week. Brown's status should receive additional clarity once the Cowboys resume practice Wednesday.

