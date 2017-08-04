Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Downplays hamstring injury
Brown reported that he's not concerned about the hamstring injury he sustained during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Brown exited Thursday's contest with a hamstring injury but apparently isn't too concerned about his physical condition following the team's first preseason game. In a postgame interview, Brown made his lack of concern evident, stating that "I just have to get treatment tomorrow. It's just tight. Nothing major." The young cornerback sounds like he'll be good to go in the long-term, though his availability in the team's upcoming practices could be in doubt.
