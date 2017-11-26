Brown has been demoted from the Cowboy's starting defensive lineup, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown has played a significant role in the Cowboy's defense this season, compiling 44 tackles and six passes defensed, including one interception. He played in 93 percent of the team's defensive snaps a week ago but will likely see a significant reduction now that he's not starting. Look for Jourdan Lewis to get the starting nod with Chidobe Awuzie also seeing some added reps off the bench while Brown takes on a smaller role.