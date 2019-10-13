Brown was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown and Byron Jones are both battling hamstring injuries now, leaving Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin as the Cowboys' only healthy cornerbacks.

