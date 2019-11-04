Play

Brown (hamstring) is officially active for Monday's divisional matchup against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Brown only logged limited practice throughout the week and carried a questionable designation, so his availability is certainly a positive for the team. Now that the Purdue product is officially healthy, look for him to assume his usual nickel cornerback role in the secondary for the game.

