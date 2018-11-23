Brown had four solo tackles, a sack and an interception in Thursay's win over the Redskins.

Brown was without a sack and an interception for the season entering Thursday's game, but managed to get on the board in both categories against Washington. The 2016 sixth-round pick played 43 of 63 snaps Thursday and continues to serve as the team's primary option at nickelback over Jourdan Lewis.

More News
Our Latest Stories