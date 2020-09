Brown (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Brown sustained this injury in Week 1 against the Rams, a game in which he played all 73 defensive snaps. It appears the injury was worse than expected, though, as Brown won't be available until Oct. 11 versus the Giants at the earliest. Jourdan Lewis, who missed the season opener, will likely cover the slot in Brown's stead.