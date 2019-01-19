Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Heavy workload in playoff loss
Brown made four tackles (three solo) in Saturday's playoff loss to the Rams.
Brown logged a season-high 69 defensive snaps in this game, eclipsing his regular-season average of 45.9 per game. He was solid in the regular season, marking 44 tackles, two sacks and eight pass breakups in 15 games as the team's No. 3 cornerback. Brown will likely retain that role in 2019, which is the final year of his contract.
