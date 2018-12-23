Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Inactive Week 16
Brown (back/hand) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Buccaneers.
The status doesn't come as much of a surprise when considering Brown's practice participation deteriorated each day this past week. Without the benefit of Brown's presence against a potent Bucs passing attack Sunday, the Cowboys will likely afford Jourdan Lewis additional snaps behind starters Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie.
