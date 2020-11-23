Brown (ribs) isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against Washington, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Robinson suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Vikings. The nature of his injury remains unclear, but the Cowboys don't expect him to be able to recover on a short week. With Trevon Diggs (foot) already on IR, the team is expected to utilize practice squad cornerback Rashard Robinson as the main reserve behind Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.