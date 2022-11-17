Brown (concussion) was a limited participant during the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Brown was forced out with a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Packers, leaving him as a limited participant in each of the first two practices Week 11. While the cornerback's ability to participate in any capacity is an encouraging sign for his availability, he'll still have to clear the league's protocols before suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Brown will have one more practice to improve his status before Friday's final injury report.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Tallies seven tackles•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Back from reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Leading tackler in win•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Third INT of season•