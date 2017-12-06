Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Makes pick despite limited snaps
Brown had one solo tackle, one pass breakup and one interception against the Redskins on Thursday.
Brown was dropped from the starting defense ahead of this matchup, so he only logged eight defensive snaps. The second-year pro made the most of it, though, with his fourth quarter interception. Still, this was just Brown's second interception of the season, so it may just be seen as a fluke and not enough to earn him more defensive responsibility.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.