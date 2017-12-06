Brown had one solo tackle, one pass breakup and one interception against the Redskins on Thursday.

Brown was dropped from the starting defense ahead of this matchup, so he only logged eight defensive snaps. The second-year pro made the most of it, though, with his fourth quarter interception. Still, this was just Brown's second interception of the season, so it may just be seen as a fluke and not enough to earn him more defensive responsibility.