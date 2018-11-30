Brown had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's 13-10 win over New Orleans.

Brown now has a sack in back-to-back games, and also had a pair of pass breakups Thursday as Drew Brees was held to 127 yards passing. The 24-year-old played 38 of 52 defensive snaps as he continues to work as the Cowboys' primary nickelback.

