Brown was limited at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The issue is not believed to be serious, so the Cowboys' are likely just exercising caution here. Should he ultimately suffer a setback and be unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Orlando Scandrick would presumably be next in line to start at cornerback opposite Nolan Carroll.

