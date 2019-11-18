Play

Brown suffered a torn triceps in Sunday's win over the Lions and will miss the rest of the season, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Brown played 12 defensive snaps Sunday before suffering the injury during the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old has played a limited role as the Cowboys' No. 4 cornerback since the Week 8 bye. C.J. Goodwin figures to step into that role in his absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories