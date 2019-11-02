Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Brown worked as a limited practice participant this week and may be able to return to the field coming out of the bye week. Jourdan Lewis would work as the Cowboys' nickel cornerback should Brown be unable to suit up Monday.

