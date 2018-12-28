Brown (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown missed last week's win over the Buccaneers due to back spasms and began this week not practicing, though he was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The Cowboys are locked into No. 4 seed in the NFC and are unlikely to take any unnecessary with injuries risks as the playoffs are on the horizon, though Brown could very well still play.