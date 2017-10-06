Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brown was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited at practice Friday as well, but the injury isn't believed to be serious. Should he be unable to play, the Cowboys must hope Nolan Carroll (concussion) is able to suit up, otherwise Orlando Scandrick and Bene Benwikere would both be in line for heavily increased roles.