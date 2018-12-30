Brown (back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Brown will work again as the Cowboys' No. 3 corner after missing Week 16's game versus the Buccaneers. The third-year pro's stat line has regressed slightly this season, as he's sporting 42 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. His job will be slightly easier since Odell Beckham (quadriceps) is inactive, bumping Cody Latimer into the Giants' third wideout spot.