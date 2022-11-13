Brown sustained a concussion and will not return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Brown did log a statistic before exiting with a concussion during the first half. The 28-year-old will now have to clear the league's protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next chance to play will come against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brown played 100 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in six of the team's first eight games, and his absence will presumably leave C.J. Goodwin and DaRon Bland to step up into bigger roles alongside starting cornerback Trevon Diggs.