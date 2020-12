Brown (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chidobe Awuzie is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will also miss Week 14. Jourdan Lewis is the only mainstay this week for the Cowboys' cornerback corps. C.J. Goodwin and Deante Burton are candidates to slot into starting roles versus the Bengals in place of Brown and Awuzie.