Brown (ribs) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Ravens, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown missed last week's game with this injury. He's been unable to practice without limitations yet, but he could give it a go with a few extra days of rest ahead of Tuesday's outing. The 27-year-old will start at cornerback if he's active. Otherwise, Jourdan Lewis should slot in as a stater once again.