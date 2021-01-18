Brown recorded 39 tackles (32 solo) with three passes defended, two interceptions, one sack and a fumble return for a touchdown over 10 games in 2020.

Two separate rib injuries cost him six games, but Brown still came up with some big plays when he was healthy, including his 29-yard TD against the Giants in Week 5. The Cowboys are expected to have a lot of turnover in the secondary this offseason thanks to numerous free agents and a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn, but Brown, who has two years and $9.25 million left on his current contract, figures to help provide the group with a little continuity.