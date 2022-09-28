Brown notched seven solo tackles and one pass breakup during Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.
Brown has played 100 percent of defensive snaps for the Cowboys this season, and he has 20 total tackles through the team's first three games. The starting cornerback carries fantasy value in deeper IDP formats, especially heading into a Week 4 matchup against the turnover-prone Commanders.
