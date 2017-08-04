Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Tweaks hamstring Thursday
Brown strained his hamstring Thursday against the Cardinals and won't return, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
With 55 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception in 16 games last season, Brown walked into this campaign presumably taking the No. 1 cornerback spot. The severity of this injury is unknown, so check back for updates the next few days.
