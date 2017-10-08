Cowboys' Anthony Brown: Will play Sunday
Brown (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Packers. David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Brown was a late addition to the injury report this week and was tagged as questionable, but the injury was never expected to keep him out. Brown will start at cornerback for the Cowboys, with Orlando Scandrick and Bene Benwikere seeing increased snaps as Nolan Carroll (concussion) is inactive.
