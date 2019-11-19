Brown will have surgery to repair a torn triceps he incurred during Sunday's win over the Lions, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The fourth-year pro has been ruled out for the season, so he'll likely be placed on IR in the near future. Brown made four starts in nine games this year, although he recently saw his usage drop off with Jourdan Lewis taking over as the starting nickel corner. Set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, Brown's recovery could make an impact on whether he re-signs with the Cowboys.