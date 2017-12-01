Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Active Thursday
Hitchens is active for Thursday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Hitchens has been dealing with a groin injury for the past couple of weeks but we will continue to play through the pain Thursday night. If he is at all hindered by the injury, look for Jaylon Smith to possibly see an increase in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Will play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Hopeful to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Suffers groin injury•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Leads Cowboys in tackles Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: No limitations in practice•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...