Hitchens is active for Thursday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hitchens has been dealing with a groin injury for the past couple of weeks but we will continue to play through the pain Thursday night. If he is at all hindered by the injury, look for Jaylon Smith to possibly see an increase in defensive snaps.

