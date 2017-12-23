Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens: Clear of injury designation
Hitchens (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Hitchens sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders but was able to finish the week with a full practice Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The Cowboys middle linebacker should see his usual workload as the team's playoff hopes are on the line Week 16.
